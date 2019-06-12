WWE News: Ember Moon Comments on Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville Breaking Her Switch, New Video From Super ShowDown

– WWE posted a new video of Ember Moon backstage on Smackdown reacting to Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville’s harassment of her. You can see the video below, in which Moon is asked about Deville breaking her Nintendo Switch while mocking her.

“How do you think I feel?,” she says. “They broke my Switch. They broke it. You know, the only thing I try to do is make the best of my time back here. I read a book, be left alone, I try to play my video game, be left alone. But Many and Sonya will not leave me alone.”

Asked about taking Rose’s magazine and ripping it up last week, she counters, “Because they wouldn’t leave me alone. What did I do to them? What did I do to them, that they want to come and shove that stupid Muscle & Fitness magazine in my face. I did nothing. But I’ll tell you this. I will be doing something about this.”

– WWE posted this video looking back at last Friday’s Super ShowDown event from Saudi Arabia, with comments from fans in Jeddah.