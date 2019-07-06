Dana Brooke and Ember Moon Feud on Twitter Over Brooke Bragging About Her Moveset

– This week on her Twitter account, Dana Brooke retweeted a short clip of her doing a tornado suplex move on Sarah Logan during their match this week on WWE Main Event, writing, “New me new skills.” However, Ember Moon took exception to Brooke using the move, and she responded, “Is it…Pretty sure I do that…”

Dana Brooke fired back, berating Moon for her lack of TV time. She wrote, “Sweeti, don’t act like you’ve been on TV all that much to show your ‘skills’… It’s a SUPLEX, hunny…didn’t know you claimed that…I’m pretty sure all the women could do it if they wanted! Someone salty, focus on Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, first.”

Moon suggested that Brooke should try to be more original instead of dipping into her moveset. She tweeted, “That’s funny…How long have you been on main roster and how many matches have you had… All I am saying is that instead of dipping in our moveset, be original… I know you are capable of it. I take pride in what I do…Not salty, but angry. You would too if I did the same.”

You can check out that full exchange between the WWE Superstars below.

