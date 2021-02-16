Ember Moon Explains the Origin of Her Eclipse Finisher

– During a recent interview with Rick Ucchino for Sportskeeda, former NXT women’s champion Ember Moon revealed the origin of her finishing move, the Eclipse. You can view her comments below:

“My friend, James, he actually created the move and he retired and I was like look, I said I need something that’s gonna set me above the rest that is gonna keep people in seats, because at that point in time, the women’s revolution had not really started. It was very much so like on the independent scene when the girls came out, alright, let’s go to the restroom, get the popcorn and the t-shirts at the merch stand. Like no one watched our matches. And so it was like you know I wanna make these people stay in their seats, I want to make them watch what we do because it’s not fair to us. And so my friend was like I’m going to retire this year, I was like teach me the way (laughs).”

Ember Moon was in action at last Sunday’s NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. She and Shotzi Blackheart lost to Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez in the finals of the women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.