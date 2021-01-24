Ember Moon Tweets Tribute To Friend Who Passed Away

– Ember Moon tweeted a tribute on Saturday night to a friend of hers who passed away. Her friend was named Jackie (Claudia) and was an independent wrestler who helped Moon break into the wrestling scene. Moon noted that she was one of the first women she ever wrestled.

“I lost another friend today and I feel very bitter sweet she was one of the first women I wrestled and helped me break into the women’s indy scene as a new wrestler. Even though we didn’t stay close, Thank you for everything!

Rest in peace jackie aka claudia”