WWE News: Ember Moon Gets Her Own Video Diary For Summerslam, Inside Look At WWE’s Canada Tryout, The IIconics Go Scale CN Tower
August 10, 2019
– Just before she faces Bayley at Summerslam for the Smackdown Women’s title, Ember Moon is the focus of a new video diary from WWE.
– WWE has also posted a video revealing an inside look at the company’s tryouts in Toronto, Ontario, Canada this weekend.
The description reads: “Go inside the WWE Canada Tryout, as NXT coaches Matt Bloom and William Regal speak about what they have seen from participants. Those who took part in the tryout discuss their experiences while sharing some of their personal stories.”
– Finally, The IIconics scaled the side of the CN Tower in Canada with Cathy Kelley in Toronto. It stands 1,168 above the city.
