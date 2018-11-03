wrestling / News
Various News: Ember Moon Gets Married, Dustin Rhodes Hangs With Playboy Cover Girl, This Week’s MLW TV
– Ember Moon got married to long-time boyfriend Matthew Palmer this weekend. Palmer proposed to Moon in 2015 at an Inspire Pro Wrestling show.
A massive shout out to @SteveKayeLV and @HardRockHotelLV for creating an amazing experience for us this past week. thank you for the memories and a fun time! pic.twitter.com/ffdnABz9Ew
— Ember Moon (@WWEEmberMoon) November 3, 2018
Congratulations to two of my best friends @PalmerIsLost and @WWEEmberMoon on their wedding day pic.twitter.com/HbyVQ9oXV9
— Jason Cade has a BAD ATTITUDE (@JasonCade_) November 3, 2018
Awwww! Congrats!!! I’m so happy for you ♥️
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) November 3, 2018
– Dustin Rhodes recently ran into Playboy cover girl Bai Ling, Ling posted the following on Instagram…
Let’s #dance the whole world #sexywomens and #sexymen ready ? 💃💃So much fun here haha many crazy wild characters and people 💃💃😜👌 Here you go So cool got picked up by a handsome #wrestler @goldust crazy fun he can actually easily just like that and throw me out of the conventionhall to the other side of the wall 😫😩 you always got be careful where you go and do! Cookie: always get ready for the #game cause you never know what’s going to happen, be careful on the crazy road but get ready mentally to #win ok? 😜👍👌💃💃 thank you #dustinrhodes for coming to my table saying hello! I asked him what makes the best wrestler? He says : the audience have to like you ! Wow yes, isn’t it in every profession? Not only you have to be good in what you do, also the energy you are giving, like the shinning lights that is you! 😜👌❤️with love from #ricomiccon #rhodeislandcomiccon #hollywood #actress #bailing #movie #marvel #dc #suoerhero #白灵 #好莱坞 #thecrow #starwars #lost #actress #moviestar #fashion #elegance #classy #hot #comiccon2018 #film #tvshows #sexyzone
– Here is this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion…