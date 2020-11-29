wrestling / News

Ember Moon Joins Team Blackheart for WarGames at NXT TakeOver

November 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– NXT has released a new video today announcing that Ember Moon has joined Team Blackheart for the women’s WarGames match at next month’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames event. You can see the clip where Ember Moon joins up with Shotzi Blackheart below.

Team Blackheart still needs two more teammates for the upcoming WarGames match against Team LeRae, consisting of Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, and Raquel Gonzalez. NXT TakeOver: WarGames is set for December 6th. Here’s the updated lineup:

Men’s WarGames Match: The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish) vs. The Kings of NXT (Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch) The Kings of NXT Will Have Advantage
Women’s WarGames Match: Team Blackheart (Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, 2 Superstars TBA) vs. Team LeRae (Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez)
NXT North American Championship Match: Leon Ruff vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest
Strap Match: Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes

