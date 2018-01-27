Ember Moon Quotes The Lord of the Rings Before Title Match at TakeOver

– Ember Moon quoted Aragorn’s speech from The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King film ahead of her upcoming title defense at NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia tonight. You can check out the message she posted on her Instagram account below.

“A day may come when the courage of men fails, when we forsake our friends and break all bonds of fellowship, but it is not this day… This day we fight!” Tonight at #NXTTakeOver, “I bid you stand” with your #NXTWomensChampion for SKILL, HONOR and HEART!!!”

Ember Moon is set to defend her title at TakeOver: Philadelphia tonight against former UFC fighter Shayna Baszler. The event will be streamed live on the WWE Network.