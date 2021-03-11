wrestling / News

Ember Moon Makes History On Last Night’s Episode of NXT

March 11, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ember Moon NXT Takeover 31, WWE

Ember Moon made history on last night’s episode of NXT after winning the NXT Women’s Tag Team titles with Shotzi Blackheart. Moon because the first woman in history to win the NXT Women’s and Women’s Tag Team titles.

She previously won the Women’s title in a fatal four-way that also included Kairi Sane, Nikki Cross and Peyton Royce. Her reign lasted from November 18, 2017 until she lost it to Shayna Baszler on April 7, 2018.

