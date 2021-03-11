wrestling / News
Ember Moon Makes History On Last Night’s Episode of NXT
March 11, 2021 | Posted by
Ember Moon made history on last night’s episode of NXT after winning the NXT Women’s Tag Team titles with Shotzi Blackheart. Moon because the first woman in history to win the NXT Women’s and Women’s Tag Team titles.
She previously won the Women’s title in a fatal four-way that also included Kairi Sane, Nikki Cross and Peyton Royce. Her reign lasted from November 18, 2017 until she lost it to Shayna Baszler on April 7, 2018.
More Trending Stories
- Mick Foley on How AEW Should Handle Explosion SNAFU at Revolution
- WWE Opts to Dismiss a Lawsuit Against the US Citizenship and Immigration Services
- Backstage Rumor on Reaction to John Laurinaitis Return to WWE, Wrestlers Concerned
- Eric Bischoff On Infamous Jeff Hardy vs. Sting Match At TNA Victory Road 2011, TNA’s Handling Of Incident, Backstage Reaction