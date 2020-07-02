Ember Moon May Need Second Surgery On Achilles Tendon

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Ember Moon revealed that the Achilles tendon injury she suffered last year is so bad that she may need a second surgery. Moon said in previous interviews that she tore the tendon while chasing the WWE 24/7 champion during a segment. Here are highlights:

On the Achilles injury: “It’s been an up and down hill for me. A lot of people don’t know this – they think I just have a very generic Achilles rupture, but I don’t. What actually happened is that [my Achilles tendon] got split in half and then it also got torn off the bone. So I actually ruptured my Achilles in two places, and the surgeon thinks that I may have been wrestling on it for probably about two months already torn to some extent, and I just didn’t feel the pain because I have kind of a high pain tolerance.”

On not having a return date yet: “It’s been a very rough uphill battle and it sucks. I will say that where I originally had a return date, now I don’t again, because of complications with strength building.”

On her claim that she may not wrestle again: “I’m sitting here and I’m fighting a second surgery. I’m fighting against the second surgery. That’s how bad it is. When I went on Backstage and I said, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to wrestle again,’ I meant what I said and I, I stand by that.”