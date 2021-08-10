Ember Moon Not Cleared, Pulled From Tonight’s Episode of WWE NXT

Ember Moon will not be competing on tonight’s WWE NXT as planned, and Dakota Kai will be in the ring in her place. WWE has announced that Moon, who was set to face Sarray on tonight’s show, is not cleared to compete as determined by the NXT medical staff and Kai will face Sarray instead.

The full announcement reads:

Dakota Kai has her sights set on the NXT Women’s Title but will first turn her attention to Sarray in a matchup that will open tonight’s NXT.

Kai was originally slated to face Ember Moon, but Moon was declared unable to compete by the NXT Medical Staff earlier today.

On Monday, it was announced that Kai would battle her former friend Raquel Gonzalez at NXT TakeOver 36. Now the devious Superstar will take on the rising Warrior of the Sun, who impressed in her most recent victory over Gigi Dolin.

Don’t miss the showdown this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!”