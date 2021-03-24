wrestling / News
Ember Moon on Why She Fits Better on NXT, Calling Triple H First After She Was Cleared
– Give Me Sport recently spoke to NXT women’s tag team champion Ember Moon, who discussed her recent return from injury and to NXT. Below are some highlights.
Ember Moon on going back to NXT: “I started just looking and I was like, I don’t know if I fit in on RAW, I don’t know if I fit in on SmackDown – but NXT that’s someplace I fit in. So I went and I had a meeting and I just told him [Triple H] how I felt. And he was just like, ‘Okay, if this is something you really want to do, F-yeah, I would love to have you back. But we got to see, because we all know that they really love you up there.”
On calling Triple H first after she was cleared to return: “Honestly, the first phone call I made, it wasn’t to my husband, it wasn’t to any of my friends – It was to Triple H. I got a text from Triple H saying welcome home, we got you back. And I was like, ‘Yes, I’m coming back baby,’ and so I ended up staying an extra week filming all these vignettes because they asked what do you want to do?”
More Trending Stories
- Impact Hardcore Justice Won’t Go Directly Up Against WrestleMania Night One
- Backstage Details On Charlotte Flair’s Status After COVID-19 Announcement, When She Could Return To WWE Television
- Note On WWE Network Error That Led To Hall Of Fame Inductee Speculation
- Booker T On His Mixed Feelings On Eric Bischoff In WWE Hall Of Fame, Mick Foley Pushing For Lex Luger