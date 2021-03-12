Ember Moon Admits She Considered Retirement Last Year, Opens Up On Winning NXT Tag Team Titles

As previously reported, Ember Moon made WWE history this week capturing the new NXT Women’s Tag Team titles with partner Shotzi Blackheart. With the win, Moon became the first woman in company history to win both the NXT Women’s and Women’s Tag Team titles.

Moon recently took to Instagram to discuss the big moment in her career and how it came a year after she nearly considered retiring from the business.

It’s taken me a few days to process this. Last year around this time I was thinking I would never enter ring again and was considering retiring. And now I can call myself champion again. 2 years 11months since the last time I held gold. And I am doing it with someone I truly consider a sister, @shotziblackheart. She has been there to lift me up , to make me laugh, have my back, and even hold me back when I was wrong. Shotzi makes me want to be soo much better as a person and a performer. We are 2 peas in a smoke filled tank. I love ya ttp. For the first time in a long time I am having fun and my passion has been reignited on entirely different level. Thank you @tripleh! This is only the beginning… and I am soo thankful to be HOME at NXT!

Moon and Blackheart defeated Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez to win the NXT Tag Team titles after the latter two were presented with the new belts earlier in the show.