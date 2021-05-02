Ember Moon Reveals That Former Independent Wrestler Shawn Vexx Has Passed Away

In a post on Twitter, Ember Moon revealed that her friend, former independent wrestler Shawn Vexx, has passed away at the age of 42.

She wrote: “Damn, another friend passed away today and this one hurts. Such a beautiful person inside and out. Always had a great sense of humor and helped anyone who asked! I hate we never had that singles match… #RIPShawnVexx”

Vexx made his debut in 2005 after being trained by “Hotsauce” Marco Riviera and appeared in various Texas promotions like Anarchy Championship Wrestling. While there, he won the ACW Heavyweight Championship, ACW Televised Championship, and the ACW U-30 Young Gun Championship.

411 would like to give our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Shawn Vexx.