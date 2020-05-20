Ember Moon Says Her Achilles Injury Could Be Career-Ending

During an interview on last night’s episode of WWE Backstage, Ember Moon revealed that her Achilles tendon injury may be career-ending. The segment featured Moon, Renee Young, Booker T and Mark Henry discussing moments or matches they wished they could do over.

Moon said: “Just trying to think…like, I look back at my career in WWE — I’ve been here five years. I could go back and say yeah, I should have been the one to defeat Asuka’s streak or at least I hope that, or I could say ‘Aw, man, me and Bayley from SummerSlam, I wish I’d done more.’ The more and more I sit back and look at everything I’d re-do, I think about my injury currently and realizing that I may have a career-ending injury. I’m coming back from the hardest injury and I might not have a chance to redeem myself of all the things that I wanted to do and I wanted to do in my future. It’s so hard to think back and regret, when I try to look forward.”

Moon started to cry a little during the talk, and Mark Henry told her that she was ‘too great’, ‘too wonderful’ and that she’s got ‘a lot left in the tank.’

She added: “I keep looking forward and I keep pushing forward because this is what I love. This is my passion, this is the only thing I’ve ever wanted for myself. And I want that opportunity to not look back, but to look forward and be better than ever before. It’s so hard to look back, like it really is. Gosh. I just feel like, thank you guys, but yeah, it’s hard. And I hope that I do have more matches, there’s so many things I want to do. Like I said, I’m trying to get on y’all’s level. I’m going to prove to you guys that I’m worth redeeming those mistakes and worth redeeming those regrets. It’s just going to be awhile before I do so.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE Backstage with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.