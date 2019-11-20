wrestling / News

Ember Moon Says She’s Out Indefinitely With Achilles Injury

November 20, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ember Moon Smackdown

During an appearance on last night’s episode of WWE Backstage, Ember Moon made an appearance and was seen wearing a walking boot. She explained that she had an Achilles injury and will be out indefinitely.

She said: “I basically ruptured my Achilles and tore it off the bone.

