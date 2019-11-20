wrestling / News
Ember Moon Says She’s Out Indefinitely With Achilles Injury
November 20, 2019 | Posted by
During an appearance on last night’s episode of WWE Backstage, Ember Moon made an appearance and was seen wearing a walking boot. She explained that she had an Achilles injury and will be out indefinitely.
She said: “I basically ruptured my Achilles and tore it off the bone.”
BREAKING:@WWEEmberMoon updates the @WWEUniverse as to why she's been out of the ring recently. #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/Lm4MbAYZ0O
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 20, 2019
