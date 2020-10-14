Ember Moon Set for Sit-Down Interview on Tonight’s NXT

– Former NXT women’s champion Ember Moon returned to NXT at TakeOver 31. WWE.com has announced that Moon will appear on tonight’s episode of NXT on the USA Network for an exclusive sit-down interview to talk about her return. You can view the full announcement below:

Ember Moon to sit down for exclusive interview on NXT

Ember Moon was cut short in her first address since returning, but the NXT Universe will get to hear more from her this week in an exclusive sit-down interview.

Moon made it clear last week that she’s targeting Io Shirai and the NXT Women’s Championship. However, Rhea Ripley emerged to make it clear she wouldn’t stand idly by if Moon plans on budging her way to the front of the line.

The two former NXT Women’s Champions were able to co-exist for a victory over Dakota Kai & Raquel González, but tensions figure to persist.

Hear more from Moon on her shocking return and what’s next on NXT!