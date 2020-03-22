Ember Moon Shares Update on Her Achilles Injury Recovery, Twitch Stream

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Ember Moon is set to start live streaming soon on Twitter. She shared some more updates along with an update on her Achilles heel recovery. You can check out her tweets below.

Ember Moon wrote, “Tomorrow is the day!!!!!! I am streaming exclusively on twitch tomorrow afternoon!!!! Go give me a follow so you’ll be notified when I go live!!! https://Twitch.tv/Halfdragonem Big explosive thank you to @gameofkittens for the box to open!!! And get your questions ready!!!”

She later added, “Getting in that sad at home Achilles Recovery workout. Therapy center is closed but that doesn’t mean I cant rehab!!! This is my first at-home workout of many it would seem. Would you ever want me to live stream workouts on my new twitch channel? https://Twitch.tv/halfdragonem”

Moon ruptured her achilles tendon last year and has been on the injury shelf since that time.

Tomorrow is the day!!!!!!

I am streaming exclusively on twitch tomorrow afternoon!!!! Go give me a follow so you'll be notified when I go live!!!https://t.co/haHs2WNTr0 Big explosive thank you to @gameofkittens for the box to open!!! And get your questions ready!!! — Ember M.I.A. Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) March 22, 2020