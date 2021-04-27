Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart vs. Aliyah & Jessi Kamea Added To Tonight’s NXT

WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s edition of NXT, as NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart will be in action against Aliyah and Jessi Kamea.

Here’s the updated NXT lineup:

* Bronson Reed vs. Austin Theory (If Reed wins, he gets a North American title shot)

* Dakota Kai vs. Mercedes Martinez

* Kushida & MSK vs. Legado del Fantasma

* Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Aliyah and Jessi Kamea

* Adam Cole returns for exclusive interview