wrestling / News
Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart vs. Aliyah & Jessi Kamea Added To Tonight’s NXT
April 27, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s edition of NXT, as NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart will be in action against Aliyah and Jessi Kamea.
Here’s the updated NXT lineup:
* Bronson Reed vs. Austin Theory (If Reed wins, he gets a North American title shot)
* Dakota Kai vs. Mercedes Martinez
* Kushida & MSK vs. Legado del Fantasma
* Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Aliyah and Jessi Kamea
* Adam Cole returns for exclusive interview
EXCLUSIVE: @WWE_Aliyah & @JessiKameaWWE are MORE than confident ahead of tonight’s match against the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. #WWENXT @RobertStoneWWE @WWEEmberMoon @ShotziWWE pic.twitter.com/ANKv7tiU0q
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 27, 2021