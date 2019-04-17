wrestling / News

Ember Moon Slams Becky Lynch Amidst Twitter Feud For Mocking Alexa Bliss’ Injury, Bliss Weighs In

April 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Things are heating up between Ember Moon and Becky Lynch after Lynch mocked Alexa Bliss’ injury. Moon, who moved to Smackdown in the Superstar Challenge and faced off with Becky Lynch on Tuesday night, replied to a post by Lynch saying she was going to “slap the head off [Moon].” The back and forth continued, with Lynch saying she’d hit Moon so hard that Bliss, Moon’s close friend, would “go out injured again.”

That, of course, is in reference to the fact that Bliss was out of action late last year through the beginning of this year due to multiple concussions. Moon fired back at Lynch slamming her for the comments, and Bliss herself weighed in:

