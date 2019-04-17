Ember Moon Slams Becky Lynch Amidst Twitter Feud For Mocking Alexa Bliss’ Injury, Bliss Weighs In

– Things are heating up between Ember Moon and Becky Lynch after Lynch mocked Alexa Bliss’ injury. Moon, who moved to Smackdown in the Superstar Challenge and faced off with Becky Lynch on Tuesday night, replied to a post by Lynch saying she was going to “slap the head off [Moon].” The back and forth continued, with Lynch saying she’d hit Moon so hard that Bliss, Moon’s close friend, would “go out injured again.”

That, of course, is in reference to the fact that Bliss was out of action late last year through the beginning of this year due to multiple concussions. Moon fired back at Lynch slamming her for the comments, and Bliss herself weighed in:

Save those tears for when I slap the head off you. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 17, 2019

Hah. Stop acting like I would allow that to happen. — Ember Moon (@WWEEmberMoon) April 17, 2019

I’m going to hit you that hard, Alexa will go out injured again. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 17, 2019

Geez "Man"

It's one thing to make idle threats as the glorified internet troll you are, but you mocking a near career ending injury is proving you are a bully. You are just scum that needs to be taken down a notch. I'll happily oblige. — Ember Moon (@WWEEmberMoon) April 18, 2019