WWE News: Ember Moon Says Smackdown Move is a Dream Come True, Heavy Machinery Work Smackdown Dark Match,

– Ember Moon is very happy to be on Smackdown following the Superstar Shakeup. Kayla Braxton caught up with Moon to get her thoughts on her Blue Brand debut, as you can see below.

Moon said that debuting on Smackdown was a dream come true, noting, “Being on Monday Night Raw was amazing and awesome, and the competition was fiece. But now I’m on Smackdown Live, this is a childhood dream come true and I’m here to establish myself as an entity and a force to be reckoned with.”

– Wrestling Inc reports that Heavy Machinery defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in the dark match before tonight’s Smackdown. As noted earlier, Otis and Tucker have yet to be assigned a brand on the WWE roster.