Ember Moon Talks Her First Year On Raw & Working Tribute To The Troops

Ember Moon recently spoke with TV Insider about her first year on Raw, getting to work Tribute To The Troops, and more…

ON MEETING AN INSPIRING 19-YEAR OLD AT TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS: “I remember myself at 19. I didn’t know what I wanted to do in the world, other than I was training at that point in time to be a wrestler,” she said. “I was also in college, where I changed my major every six, seven months. So, to talk to a 19-year-old kid — he knew what he wanted to do and was good at his job and was so amped to tell us about it. That is very admirable, and I wish I had that type of guts at 19. He has the world in front of him. It’s inspiring to see how much passion he had to put into water sanitation and engineering.”

ON 2018 BEING HER FIRST YEAR ON RAW: “I think one of my favorite things is being in Money in the Bank this year. I didn’t win, but it was always something I’ve wanted to do,” she said. “It was awesome because it was my first Pay-Per-View being on Raw. I feel like there are so many more things I want to do here and more people I want to wrestle. I got to team with Ronda Rousey. I got to work with Alexa Bliss … It’s been a long ride, but I feel it has gone by way too fast. There are too many moments. I can sit here and talk about them forever.”

ON THE GROWTH IN THE WOMEN’S DIVISION: “When I finally decided to attempt to go to WWE the last time, it was because things were changing. The women started stealing the show with every opportunity they can,” Moon said. “To be a part of that upward swing of momentum for women taking advantage every time we get in the ring. I hope it’s inspiring to other people. “There are a lot of women out there on the independent scene who have been wrestling forever. Mia Yim just got signed because of how hard she has worked. People like me, who were told we would never be here. It’s amazing; I hope this never stops. “It was absolutely phenomenal. I’m getting goosebumps talking about it because it’s such an amazing time to be a woman in wrestling…We had a ladies’ night at Evolution and told all the guys to follow that. Going from that and TLC and knowing we are going into another Royal Rumble, it’s all about baby steps getting to that first women’s main event at WrestleMania.”