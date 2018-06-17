Ember Moon Thought She Was in Trouble When She Was Told About Raw Call-Up

– Ember Moon spoke with the Miami Herald for a new interview promoting Money in the Bank discussing her Raw call-up and more. Highlights are below:

On when she learned she was going to Raw: “That weekend was such a blur, because it was coming off Mania Week. I remember being pulled into a room with [WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative] Triple H, [NXT Assistant Head Trainer] Sara Amato and [WWE Head Trainer] Matt Bloom, and I thought I was in trouble for some reason. ‘Oh no. I don’t ever do anything wrong,’ but I’m like, ‘Oh God. I did something wrong. What is it?’ Like it’s a kid stealing a cookie and getting caught. They were like, ‘We just want to thank you for the awesome match at TakeOver [New Orleans]. Thank you so much for everything you’ve done for NXT. You’re going to Monday Night Raw.'”

On her reaction to getting called up: “I was like, ‘What? Hold on. Hold on,’ and I remember I broke down, and I started crying, and a camera came out of nowhere, and it was in my face, and I was like, [Sounding Emotional] ‘Why do you guys have to ruin everything with cameras.’ [Chuckles]. That’s the first words I said, after finding out I’m on Monday Night Raw.”

On being part of the women’s Money in the Bank match: “It’s awesome. I get to be in a Money in the Bank ladder match. I get to prove to the world what I can do. I get to prove to the world that I am worthy of their admiration, that I am worthy of their love, that I represent skill, honor, heart. That I’m gonna climb to the top of that ladder, grab that briefcase, and I’m one step closer to becoming Raw Women’s Champion.”