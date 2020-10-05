Ember Moon, Toni Storm Return at NXT Takeover 31 (Pics, Video)

NXT’s mystery returnee was revealed at NXT Takeover 31 as Ember Moon, but she’s not the only returning NXT star with her eye on the NXT Women’s Title. On tonight’s show, Ember Moon arrived and came out after Io Shirai retained her title against Candice LeRae. She revealed that she was the person for whom the night vision-styled vignettes had played the last couple of weeks and did a staredown of Shirai. Moon appeared after Toni Storm appeared on the TitanTron, also promising she’s returning with her goal being the NXT Women’s Title.

Moon has been away from the ring since September of 2019, when she tore her ACL. Storm, meanwhile, was last seen in March of this year, before the shutdown. You can see pics and video from the returns below.

Both Ember Moon & Toni Storm back in @WWENXT? The NXT Women’s division is untouchable. #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/sG84Vwtb4L — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 5, 2020