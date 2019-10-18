Various News: Ember Moon Training Session Set for This Weekend, Brian Pillman Jr. Set for Warrior Wrestling 7, Jamie Senegal and Candy Lee Set for RISE Wrestling

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Ember Moon was named as head trainer for The Dojo for XCW and the XCW Institute. This week, Ember Moon tweeted out that slots are still available to attend the open tryouts at The Dojo in Denton, Texas this weekend. This will be Ember Moon’s first training class, which is scheduled for Saturday, October 19.

Tryouts this weekend in Denton, TX

For my very first training class! pic.twitter.com/cfcpRzbFWU — Ember Moon (@WWEEmberMoon) October 16, 2019

We have a a few slots left for tryout Saturday in Denton TX. Sign up now! pic.twitter.com/a4EzKLrtzP — Ember Moon (@WWEEmberMoon) October 17, 2019

– Warrior Wrestling has announced that Brian Pillman Jr. will be working the Warrior Wrestling 7 event on December 13 in Chicago, Illinois. You can check out the announcement below.

He's starred in MLW, AEW, and around the world. He's been a favorite at every Warrior show this year. He's also got the best mullet in the galaxy. Brian Pillman Jr. returns for Warrior Wrestling 7 on 12/13 in Chicago. Tickets: https://t.co/y934s78rj7 pic.twitter.com/iNgp9cyDic — Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) October 18, 2019

– RISE Wrestling announced that Candy Lee and Jamie Senegal will be at the upcoming La Escalera event. The show is scheduled for November 1.