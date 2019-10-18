wrestling / News

Various News: Ember Moon Training Session Set for This Weekend, Brian Pillman Jr. Set for Warrior Wrestling 7, Jamie Senegal and Candy Lee Set for RISE Wrestling

October 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Ember Moon Raw 4918 WWE Main Event

As previously reported, WWE Superstar Ember Moon was named as head trainer for The Dojo for XCW and the XCW Institute. This week, Ember Moon tweeted out that slots are still available to attend the open tryouts at The Dojo in Denton, Texas this weekend. This will be Ember Moon’s first training class, which is scheduled for Saturday, October 19.

– Warrior Wrestling has announced that Brian Pillman Jr. will be working the Warrior Wrestling 7 event on December 13 in Chicago, Illinois. You can check out the announcement below.

RISE Wrestling announced that Candy Lee and Jamie Senegal will be at the upcoming La Escalera event. The show is scheduled for November 1.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brian Pillman, Ember Moon, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading