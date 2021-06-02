Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a match and segment for next week’s episode of NXT. On tonight’s episode, it was announced that Ember Moon will face Dakota Kai on the June 8th show. Moon demanded the match after Kai attacked her from behind during a confrontation with Raquel Gonzalez.

In addition, it was announced that Poppy will return on next week’s show. Poppy performs the theme song for NXT, “Say Cheese!,” and performed at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver.

NXT airs next Tuesday on USA Network.