Ember Moon vs. Raquel González, ‘Casualties of WarGames’ Added to Tonight’s NXT

– WWE has confirmed another matchup and segment for tonight’s episode of NXT on the USA Network. First up, Ember Moon will face Raquel González in a singles match. You can see the full announcement below:

Ember Moon and Raquel González to square off in tonight’s NXT main event Ember Moon will face a tall test tonight, as Raquel González will be riding the momentum from a huge NXT TakeOver: WarGames statement victory. After standing on opposite sides of the battle between Team Shotzi and Team Candice, Moon and González will share the ring once again for the main event on the black-and-gold brand. Will Moon be able to slow down the imposing Superstar? Or is González just getting started? Don’t miss the huge main event matchup tonight at 8/7 C on the USA Network.

Also announced for NXT is the fallout of the two WarGames matches from NXT TakeOver called the “Casualties of WarGames.” Here are the full details:

Special look at the “Casualties of WarGames” tonight The black-and-gold brand went to war on Sunday night, and the wreckage is still being cleared. Tonight, NXT will take a special look at the “Casualties of WarGames” after Team Candice and The Undisputed ERA walked out of the Capitol Wrestling Center victorious. Who’s still standing after the cage rises on NXT?

As noted, Finn Balor will kick off tonight’s show. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Cameron Grimes is also scheduled.