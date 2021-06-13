Ember Moon Wants To Be First Dual-Women’s Champion In NXT

During today’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House Global Press Conference (via Fightful), Ember Moon said that she wants to become the first ever dual-women’s champion in NXT history, starting with Raquel Gonzalez at In Your House.

She said: “First and foremost, I just want to say that I’m not looking past Raquel right now. My first goal is to win the NXT Women’s Championship. When Shotzi’s better, of course, we’re going to go after those tag titles because mama’s hungry for some gold. I told you that before and I’ll tell you that again. I’m here to make history, and I want to be the first woman that has the NXT Women’s Championship around my waist and also the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship around my waist. That’s what we do.”