Various News: Ember Moon’s Husband Reportedly Calls Nia Jax an ‘Unsafe Moron,’ Matt Hardy Appears on Indian Idol, WWE & AAA Had Interest in Marko Stunt Prior to His Injury
December 6, 2018 | Posted by
– There has been a lot of criticism about Nia Jax’s work as of late. Fightful reports that Ember Moon’s husband, indie wrestler Matthew Palmer, reportedly posted (and then deleted) the following during Monday’s Raw. “Hope this unsafe moron doesn’t hurt my wife again.”
– Prior to breaking his leg, WWE and AAA had interest in Marko Stunt. [Credit: The Wrestling Observer Newsletter]
– Here is Matt Hardy appearing on Indian Idol during his WWE promotional tour of India…
Guess what sound the #IndianIdol set is echoing of? #IndiaWelcomesMattHardy pic.twitter.com/x4sau4Mlb5
— WWE (@WWEIndia) December 5, 2018