wrestling / News
Emi Sakura vs. Toni Storm & More Set For AEW Rampage
November 15, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has announced a match and more for this week’s episode of Rampage. The following was announced for this week’s show, which airs Friday night following the special episode of Collision on TNT:
* Emi Sakura vs. Toni Storm
* Renee Paquette has a sit-down interview with Jay White
* Renee Paquette has a sit-down interview with MJF
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett On Impact’s Plans For Alberto Del Rio, Stripping Him Of World Title
- AEW Chief Legal Officer Has Reportedly Shifted Focus Away From Company
- The Undertaker Butted Heads With Vince McMahon Over His Retirement Segment
- Zelina Vega in Tight Gym Attire, Tiffany Stratton, Samantha Irvin Top This Week’s WWE Instagram Photos