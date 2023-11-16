wrestling / News

Emi Sakura vs. Toni Storm & More Set For AEW Rampage

November 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage 11-17-23 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced a match and more for this week’s episode of Rampage. The following was announced for this week’s show, which airs Friday night following the special episode of Collision on TNT:

* Emi Sakura vs. Toni Storm
* Renee Paquette has a sit-down interview with Jay White
* Renee Paquette has a sit-down interview with MJF

