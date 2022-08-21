Emil Jay on Jon Moxley and Nick Gage’s Career vs. Title Match

– As previously reported, Nick Gage challenged Jon Moxley to a Career vs. GCW Championship match. Gage is willing to put his career on the line for a shot at Moxley’s title. During a recent interview with Fightful, GCW ring announcer Emil Jay said the following on the matchup (via Fightful):

“I hope he [Gage] does (win) because that means he will continue wrestling. If he loses, that means he will no longer wrestle. Me, selfishly, I would like for him to win and to hold the belt for as long as long possible so we can do that big ol’ intro for the championship every time, like we were, before Mox took it off him. Nothing against, Mox, I love him, but GCW is Nick gage country. It always has been, it always will be. In order to solidify that, he has to win that strap October 8.”