Emma Comments on WWE Return, Listed on SmackDown Roster
October 29, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE.com is now officially listing Emma as part of the SmackDown roster following her return to WWE last night on SmackDown. After the show, she also tweeted that she has come “home.” You can check out her tweet below:
Home ❤️
— Tenille Dashwood (@TenilleDashwood) October 29, 2022
