wrestling / News

Emma Comments on WWE Return, Listed on SmackDown Roster

October 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Emma WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

WWE.com is now officially listing Emma as part of the SmackDown roster following her return to WWE last night on SmackDown. After the show, she also tweeted that she has come “home.” You can check out her tweet below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Emma, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading