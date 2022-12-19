wrestling / News
Emma & Natalya in Bikinis, Maryse, Katana Chance Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
December 19, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include Liv Morgan, Lacey Evans getting into the Christmas Spirit, Maryse looking chic, Mustafa Ali redefining the term “dad bod,” Cathy Kelley, Katana Chance dressed up for an NXT appreciation dinner, Emma and Natalya relaxing in bikinis (Natalya’s is HERE), and more. You can check out some of those photos below:
Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/Y8P7DAEzQ8 pic.twitter.com/9SuHHy3beS
— WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2022
