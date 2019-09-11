wrestling / News
Many Fans Left MSG Before Bray Wyatt Handicap Match (Photo)
– As previously reported, Bray Wyatt went after The Be Team following last night’s Smackdown Live and 205 Live. Wyatt defeated the tag team in a handicap match. However, WWE even announcing that night that The Fiend Bray Waytt would be appearing after the 205 Live tapings were done was not enough to get more fans to stay in the arena, which reportedly was not sold out for last night. According to a report by WrestlingInc.com, many attendees started leaving after Smackdown Live ended.
A photo of the empty seats during the Bray Wyatt handicap match was posted on Twitter, which you can see below. WWE held both Raw and Smackdown at the Madison Square Garden this week.
WWE: "Please stay for the Fiend"
MSG: "bet"
WWE: "just wait til 205 Live done"
MSG: "aight imma head out"#WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/zD5A8rFrza
— TIGER DRIVER (@TigerDriver9X) September 11, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Whether WWE Tried to Bring Brock Lesnar Back After His NFL Tryout Went South, Lesnar Being Burned Out
- Bruce Prichard Says That Rick Rude Hated Working With Ultimate Warrior, Talks Favorite Warrior Promo
- Killer Kross On Whether He’s Planning on Suing Impact, Reports of Heat Over Slammiversary Match
- Mojo Rawley Says a Lot of NXT Stars Don’t Consider Raw or Smackdown a Vertical Move