Many Fans Left MSG Before Bray Wyatt Handicap Match (Photo)

– As previously reported, Bray Wyatt went after The Be Team following last night’s Smackdown Live and 205 Live. Wyatt defeated the tag team in a handicap match. However, WWE even announcing that night that The Fiend Bray Waytt would be appearing after the 205 Live tapings were done was not enough to get more fans to stay in the arena, which reportedly was not sold out for last night. According to a report by WrestlingInc.com, many attendees started leaving after Smackdown Live ended.

A photo of the empty seats during the Bray Wyatt handicap match was posted on Twitter, which you can see below. WWE held both Raw and Smackdown at the Madison Square Garden this week.