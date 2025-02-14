Endeavor Buys Over $60 Million More In TKO Stock

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Endeavor, the parent company of TKO (which includes WWE and UFC) has purchase $68 million in TKO stock. They own over 59% of the company currently.

TKO stock price rose to $174.55 per share at closing on Thursday, which makes it worth $14.174 billion. Since Endeavor owns 59%, that would reportedly make the total value at $34.570 billion, with most going to UFC and WWE. UFC would have the higher value by a “small amount.”