Endeavor CEO Weighs In On Potentially Buying WWE

Endeavor has been rumored as a potential buyer for WWE, but CEO Ari Emmanuel says that’s not something that they’re necessarily looking at right now. The UFC parent company has been reported as a potential buyer for WWE, something that Emmanuel downplayed during Endeavor’s Q4 and 2022 earnings call on Tuesday.

“As it relates to WWE, it’s an unbelievable product,” Emmanuel said (per PWInsider). “Vince is an unbelievable…he’s created a great business. We’ve had a long standing relationship with them over two decades. We’re doing, as I indicated, the On Location business with them, The Endeavor Streaming with them. You know, his business is really valuable, but we’re not going to do anything as it relates to changing our leverage position right now.”

It was also noted earlier in the call that Endeavor is attempting to de-leverage some of their debt, which suggests that they’re not looking to take on more debt to pay the $9 billion that Vince McMahon is reportedly seeking for WWE.