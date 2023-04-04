Endeavor’s Mark Shapiro Says They Will ‘Run The UFC Playbook’ With WWE

Endeavor is purchasing WWE, and Endeavor president Mark Shapiro says they will take a page from what they’ve done with the UFC for the company. As reported on Monday, Endeavor announced that they are purchasing WWE and will merge it with the UFC into a new publicly traded company that will trade under the symbol TKO and be valued at $21 billion.

Shapiro spoke with Sports Business Journal and noted that the plan is similar to what they did with the UFC, saying, “We’re going to run the UFC playbook. The opportunity to put Vince McMahon’s creative head with Dana and Ari is going to create a significant amount of value for shareholders.”

Shapiro noted that 80% of WWE’s net revenues come from media and that they can grow the companies sponsorship, licensing, hospitality and ticketing revenue, as well as develop stars via non-scripted series, films and endorsements. He said:

“That’s the strategy. That’s how it has successfully played out for the UFC over the last six years. Remember when we bought it for $4.1 billion? People thought that price was crazy. Now, it is valued at $12.1 billion. I mean, what a story. We hope to do the same thing with the WWE.”

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2023.