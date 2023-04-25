Endeavor Reportedly Sells IMG Academy For $1.25 Billion

WWE’s parent company-to-be Endeavor has reportedly sold its sports training school for over $1 billion. THR reports that Endeavor has sold IMG Academy to the IMG Academy to Hong Kong-based equity investment company BPEA EQT. The deal is valued at $1.25 billion.

IMG Academy is reportedly expected partner with Nord Anglia Education, EQT’s portfolio company that operates a network of 80 international schools once the transaction’s completion. IMG Academy’s executive team will stay on in their roles after the sale.

WWE announced at the start of the month that it had completed a deal to be acquired by Endeavor, a deal which is expected to close in the second half of the year.

“IMG Academy is in a category of one for its combination of elite athletics and academics, as well as its legacy of developing superstar competitors in the game of life,” said Mark Shapiro, president and COO of Endeavor, in a statement. “We’re proud to have been stewards of this institution, driving growth and innovation, as well as expanding its facilities and offerings. IMG Academy is in great hands for its next chapter with BPEA EQT.”

“We are deeply impressed by IMG Academy’s unique offering and its world-class sports and well-being curriculum,” added Jack Hennessy, partner and co-head of education within BPEA EQT’s advisory team. “IMG Academy’s brand is globally recognized and we see compelling opportunities in supporting its international expansion, including Asia, and broadening its educational offering, leveraging BPEA EQT’s insights from having led Nord Anglia Education’s growth in the region.”