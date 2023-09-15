Note On How Much Money Endeavor Is Looking To Cut In WWE Costs

As previously reported, the UFC and WWE merger became official Tuesday with the the official launch of the TKO Group. Parent company Endeavor is looking to make cuts, and WWE executives have already started to leave the company. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that during an appearance on CNBC, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel said they were looking to cut $50 million to $100 million in costs for WWE to increase profitability.

It was noted that when the company acquired UFC in 2016, similar cuts were made. In that case, there were “major layoffs” of top people in the company, although that was limited to the office and didn’t apply to talent as much. What did apply to talent was a harder limit on talent expenses. If the UFC case is any indication, wrestler pay will go up at a lower level than revenue and profits. When Endeavor took over UFC, they didn’t interfere much with how the actual product was managed, so that will likely be the case with WWE as well. In other words, the TV product likely won’t change a great deal, if at all.

While no talent has been released yet, and may not be, there are rumors that major cuts are coming from the main roster and NXT.