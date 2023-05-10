Endeavor’s Ari Emanuel On The Status of Closing WWE Sale, Relationship With Vince McMahon

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel spoke about the company’s purchase of WWE and more in an interview on Wednesday. Emanuel appeared on CNBC to discuss Endeavor’s first quarter financial results, and you can check out a couple of highlights relating to the WWE purchase below (per PWInsider):

On whether he can handle both Dana White and Vince McMahon: “Actually, I represented UFC before we bought it for over 20 years and the same thing’s true with Vince [McMahon]. We have a good relationship…[We will do] what we do with saving some costs, driving some revenue with sponsorship, international sales like we did with UFC, we’re going to do 2.0 with WWE.”

On WWE’ rights fees: “Right now, we are concentrating on saving some costs, doing sponsorships which they didn’t have, using the same formula we used with UFC in international rights. Their rights are open now or in a year and a half from now. I think [WWE and UFC] are on separate time frames.”

On the status of closing the deal: “We are waiting on the DOJ.”