New Mushroom-Infused Energy Drink Announced For Ric Flair

Now you can style and profile just like the Nature Boy with the announcement of a new Ric Flair energy drink. The drink, called ‘Wooooo Energy!’, is mushroom-infused and comes from Carma HoldCo. The drink is available now, so you’ll be elbowing your clothes for no reason in no time. The announcement reads:

Out Now: Ric Flair’s “Wooooo Energy!” Mushroom Infused Energy Drink by Carma HoldCo x

TAMPA, Fla., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Wooooo! Energy by Ric Flair is here. Celebrated by Joe Rogan on The Joe Rogan Experience as ‘F—ing tasty,’ the new mushroom-infused energy drink contains a blend of Lion’s Mane, Cordyceps, Chaga, Turkey Tail, Shiitake, Maitake, and Reishi mushrooms, to support immune and cognitive function, and provide clean energy without jitters or sugar crashes.

Wooooo! Energy is blended with Taurine, L-Theanine, and Gotu Kola Extract and balances 150 mg of caffeine with a modest 6g of sugar. Available now in Dragon Fruit, Lemon, and Strawberry Banana flavors.

Following his appearances on the Full Send Podcast and Men’s Health Gym and Fridge series, the public praised the 74-year-old, 16-time Champion, and 2-time Hall of Famer for his energy. Now, with the help of leading chemists and mixologists, everyone can experience Flair’s Wooooo! Energy.

“‘Wooooo!’ is more than Ric Flair’s iconic catchphrase—it’s synonymous with celebration. It symbolizes energy, excitement, and achievement. It transcended wrestling and is now a part of pop culture,” said Chad Bronstein, President and Chairman of Carma HoldCo. “And with ‘Wooooo! Energy’ we get to share Ric’s limitless energy with the world.”

Wooooo! Energy is available now in partnership with LGNDS at woooooenergy.com. A six-pack of the icon’s elixir can be yours for $30 for those aged 18 and up.

Carma HoldCo Inc. (“Carma”) creates iconic global brands through licensing. The Carma brand family includes Mike Tyson’s “TYSON 2.0,” Ric Flair’s “Ric Flair Drip,” Future’s “Evol,” and Hulk Hogan’s “Hulk Hogan Health.” Carma products are available across 100,000 retailers, 40 states, select Canadian provinces, and 17 countries worldwide. For more information on Carma HoldCo, visit: www.carmahold.com.