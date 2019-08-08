wrestling / News

Enes Kanter Banters With MJF, Says He’ll Be at AEW on TNT’s Boston Debut

August 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Enes Kanter

– Count NBA star (and potential WWE hopeful) Enes Kanter among those people who plans to be at AEW on TNT’s debut in Boston. Kanter, who has been open about his desire to join WWE after his NBA career is over, took to Twitter and had a bit of a back-and-forth with MJF before promising he would be at AEW’s TV debut.

The whole Twitter exchange began after MJF took shots at Boston, which will serve as the taping location for AEW’s second TV show. He also fired off some shots at Enes Kanter, saying he saw Kanter “playing wrestler” and said to leave it “to the pros.” Kanter fired back and when Cody stepped in, Kanter replied to say he will be at the live taping on October 9th:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW on TNT, Enes Kanter, MJF, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading