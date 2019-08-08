Enes Kanter Banters With MJF, Says He’ll Be at AEW on TNT’s Boston Debut

– Count NBA star (and potential WWE hopeful) Enes Kanter among those people who plans to be at AEW on TNT’s debut in Boston. Kanter, who has been open about his desire to join WWE after his NBA career is over, took to Twitter and had a bit of a back-and-forth with MJF before promising he would be at AEW’s TV debut.

The whole Twitter exchange began after MJF took shots at Boston, which will serve as the taping location for AEW’s second TV show. He also fired off some shots at Enes Kanter, saying he saw Kanter “playing wrestler” and said to leave it “to the pros.” Kanter fired back and when Cody stepped in, Kanter replied to say he will be at the live taping on October 9th:

Cool let’s go to the most overhyped city in the world. Speaking of overhyped, @EnesKanter I saw you playing wrestler on my feed. How about you stick to playing with your little balls and leave the wrestling to the pros. Or show up oct 9th so i can “bounce” your ass out. pic.twitter.com/fGHoBlaVJG — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) August 6, 2019

Who the F😒😒K is this guy ?

Bro, Get verified before u talk 💩 https://t.co/lxPBzunKhX — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) August 6, 2019