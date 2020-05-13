wrestling / News
Enes Kanter Says WWE Has Made Offers, Wants To Join When He Retires
In an interview with The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter again said that he plans to join the WWE when he retires from the NBA. Kanter is a former 24/7 champion, so he’s already got that going for him. He also revealed that WWE has already made offers.
He said: “Definitely becoming a WWE wrestler, for sure. I’ve already had these offers from WWE, but I gotta finish my basketball career first. But after my career, I’m definitely becoming one.”
Celtics center @EnesKanter told our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania he has been offered WWE deal and plans to accept after career.
Kanter also discussed his public approach with his native Turkey, Russell Westbrook's policy for opponents and more. pic.twitter.com/gOvZhfYGae
— Stadium (@Stadium) May 13, 2020
