Enes Kanter Says WWE Has Made Offers, Wants To Join When He Retires

In an interview with The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter again said that he plans to join the WWE when he retires from the NBA. Kanter is a former 24/7 champion, so he’s already got that going for him. He also revealed that WWE has already made offers.

He said: “Definitely becoming a WWE wrestler, for sure. I’ve already had these offers from WWE, but I gotta finish my basketball career first. But after my career, I’m definitely becoming one.”