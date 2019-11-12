wrestling / News
Enes Kanter Had Fun Winning the WWE 24/7 Title, Still Thinking About Becoming a Wrestler
November 12, 2019
– Boston Magazine recently spoke to NBA Boston Celtics player Enes Kanter, who discussed his WWE 24/7 title win. Below is an excerpt. Enes Kanter stated that he’s still thinking about becoming a WWE wrestler after his basketball career is over.
“It was just so fun. They asked me if I wanted to be a villain or a hero, and I’m like, “A villain!” They said, “You’re going to be the most hated man in New York that night.” I was like, “I’m ready for this, let’s do it.” It is more fun to play the villain. You get all the boos, you get in people’s faces and talk trash to them. I’m even thinking of becoming a WWE wrestler after basketball.”
