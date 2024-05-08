Enhancement For WWE-Saudi Arabia Deal To Be Announced Soon, Saudi Arabia Wants Royal Rumble or Wrestlemania

ESPN reports Riyadh Season in Saudi Arabia has signed a ‘strategic agreement’ with the UFC that will extend their partnership. In that story, it is noted that Saudi Arabia will also announce a change to its deal with WWE soon, and that the country wants either the Royal Rumble or Wrestlemania.

Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, said that an ‘enhancement’ of the deal with WWE will be announced later this month.

He added: “We will do big things with the UFC and TKO.”

WWE has held at least one event per year in Saudi Arabia since 2018, as part of an ongoing agreement with the country. The next event, King & Queen of the Ring, happens on May 25 in Jeddah.