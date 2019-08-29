Enzo Amore and Big Cass Reportedly In Talks With WWE For NXT Return

How you doin? The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has been in talks with Enzo Amore and Big Cass about a surprise return to be the top stars of NXT, but it’s unknown if the two have accepted at this time. Cass hasn’t done a lot on the independent scene since his release but he’s said in interviews he wants to return. He’s also got himself in tremendous shape, which got some attention when he debuted the new look.

If the two do return, it’s likely the choices would be either the September 18 show or, more likely, the October 2 show that goes head to head with AEW’s first show on TNT. At this time, the return has only been discussed and there’s been no word on if they’ve accepted the deal or not.