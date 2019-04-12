Enzo Amore and Big Cass Talk Reuniting and ROH Status: ‘This Is The Real-Life NWO’

– The former Enzo Amore and Big Cass spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview discussing their reunion, appearing at G1 Supercard and more. You can see highlights from the interview below:

Enzo on their brawl with the Briscoes and Billy Ray: “It’s a dream come true to do what we did, and that’s have a fist fight in Madison Square Garden. We walked out of there on our own terms, with our middle fingers in the air, on the first card not by a McMahon in over 60 years.”

Cass on their goal as a team again: “This isn’t about proving how good we are in-ring. We know how good we are. This isn’t about having great matches, it’s about raising hell and entertaining the fans.”

Enzo on teaming up again as Free AgentZ: “We’re going where we want, when we want, and nobody can put a filter on us now. Our goal is to be the top act in the entire world of pro wrestling. In the social media era, we’re the f—ing Road Warriors. We’ve got nothing else to lose, so we’re going to take it all. We’re still certified, we’re still bona fide, and we’re still the realest guys in the world.”

Cass on their past issues: “We’ve had our personal differences and we’ve had our professional differences, and it’s no secret that we had a falling out. We’re both fighters, we’ve been fighting our whole lives, and we’ve especially been fighting these past two years.”

Enzo on getting back in touch with Cass: “It’s been well-publicized that Cass had a health scare and suffered a seizure at a House of Hardcore wrestling event. Once I saw that footage, I thought about my friend—a guy I traveled the world with and had experiences that I can’t share with any other human—and I couldn’t risk losing that forever. Pride aside, I reached out.”

Enzo on the company’s ROH status: “This is the real-life NWO. We are not signing any exclusivity contracts, we are not signing a non-compete. We have all the right in the world to promote ourselves shamelessly and have as much fun as we want. If fans want to see us in a ring, then let their voices be heard.”