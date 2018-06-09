Enzo Amore Announced For August 17th House of Glory Event

According to Pwinsider.com, former WWE performer Enzo Amore isn’t done with wrestling yet. Amore has been announced for the August 17th House of Glory Wrestling event taking place over Summerslam weekend in Jamcaica, Queens at Club Amazura. It is unknown if he’s wrestling or just appearing. The appearance would be Amore’s first at a pro wrestling event since being released by WWE back in January. He is also scheduled to sign next weekend at the Nassau Coliseum as part of the Eternalcon pop culture convention, replacing Scott Hall, who pulled out of the event.