Various News: Enzo Amore Announces First Post-WWE Live Performance, Video on NWA Title Ghallenger Brandon Scott

– Enzo Amore posted the following on Twitter, announcing his first-ever live performance in two weeks in California…

I’m going-going back-back to Cali-Cali … COME SEE ME DOG. 11.19.18. meet & greet. new merch. comedy. And… NEW MUSIC! 🖤🎙🔥🎵 pic.twitter.com/70vNS17yNl — real1 (@real1) November 7, 2018

– The NWA released the following video on Brandon Scott today; he will be challenging Nick Aldis on Friday for the NWA Title…

Nick Aldis regained the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship from Cody at NWA 70 and now picks up the Aldis Crusade with Ten Pounds Of Gold. His first challenger for the famed championship is Brandon Scott at MCW Wrestling in Joppa, MD this Friday. Get more information and tickets at http://www.mcwwrestling.com. In this video, learn who Brandon Scott is… what challenging for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship means to him, his family and everyone who roots for him.