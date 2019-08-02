Enzo Amore Announces He’s Returning to the Ring

– The former Enzo Amore is heading back to the ring this month, announcing his return on a new podcast appearance. Amore, who now goes by nZo professionally, appeared on the Store Horsemen podcast and during his appearance announced that he would be returning to the ring at Northeast Wrestling’s August 16th show at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center. Amore noted that he has yet to choose an opponent, but that he would rather face an opponent under 205 pounds. You can see the full podcast below.

Amore teased an appearance for NEW earlier this month when he shared a now-deleted Instagram post of the poster for NEW’s Under the Stars, which took place a couple of weekends ago. Amore said at the time that he and Kurt Angle, who was scheduled to appear at the event, had “a lot in common.” He has yet to wrestle since he was released by WWE in January of 2018, though he and Big Cass (now CaZXL) appeared at ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard in April and attacked the Briscoes and Bully Ray.